Man Utd fans break into club's Carrington training ground to protest over Glazer ownership

The supporters spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before they were escorted off the premises on Thursday morning

Manchester United supporters broke into the club's Carrington training base on Thursday morning to protest against the club’s owners.

Around 20 fans blocked the entrance to the training ground before entering and posing with banners which read: 'We decide when you play' and 'Glazers out' and '51% MUFC 20'

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the protestors, who entered the site shortly after 9am (BST), before they were escorted off the premises.

What happened?

The fans entered the club's training ground before the majority of the first team had arrived and blocked both entrances as they stood with their banners. The 51% banner is reference to fans holding the majority a model which is common in German football.

The protestors made their way into the training ground to the first team pitches where they posed for pictures with their banners and demanded to speak to Solskjaer.

It is understood Solskjaer did come out to speak to the supporters along with techinical director Darren Fletcher, first team coach Michael Carrick and midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The group left shortly after and while the police were called it is understood no arrests were made.

What have Man Utd said?

A statement from the club read: "At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground.

"The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

Why are they protesting?

Manchester United fans have been annoyed with the ownership of the club since the Glazer family takeover in 2005, with there having been numerous protests since then. The basis of their anger is that they brought debt to the club and many fans believe the American family do not have the club's best interests at heart.

The protests have gained momentum once again following the announcement of the Super League on Sunday, with fans having been left frustrated at a lack of communication. Chelsea fans were seen protesting outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and with United not having a game until Sunday, away to Leeds, their fans decided on a different course of action.

A statement from Manchester United Supporters' Trust said the proposal to form a breakaway league with 11 other clubs was a "betrayal of everything the club had ever stood for" and they added: "A “Super League” based on a closed shop of self-selected wealthy clubs goes against everything football, and Manchester United, should stand for."

The reaction from fans, players, managers and official organistions led to United making the decision to withdraw from the proposed new competition and Joel Glazer penned an open letter to fans to admit they made a mistake with their decision to form the league.

