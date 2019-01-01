Man Utd enjoy biggest league win over Chelsea for 54 years

With an average age of less than 25 across the first team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men made their chances count in an historic triumph

A rejuvenated side strolled to a 4-0 victory over to open their Premier League campaign with a bang on Sunday, achieving their biggest league win over the Blues for over half a century in the process.

Frank Lampard took the reins of Chelsea for the first time in a competitive fixture at Old Trafford after taking over from Maurizio Sarri at the start of the summer.

Judging by Sunday's performance, though, he has a lot of work on his hands as United punished the visitors for their profligacy in front of goal.

Marcus Rashford fired his side into the lead against the run of play in the first half, firing past Kepa Arrizabalaga from the penalty spot.

Anthony Martial then doubled the advantage 65 minutes in, before Rashford and debutant Daniel James sealed a convincing win for the hosts as Chelsea's resistance crumbled in the last half hour of proceedings.

The result sent United flying up the league table on the opening weekend, with a margin of victory not seen for quite some time.

4-0 - Manchester United’s 4-0 victory was their biggest over Chelsea in a top-flight match since winning 4-0 in March 1965 under Matt Busby. Babes. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ZwDDvmEv2v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

Not since Sir Matt Busby's brilliant tenure had the Red Devils managed to beat Chelsea 4-0 in a league fixture, a feat which last occurred in March 1965 thanks to a scintillating individual performance from one George Best, then 18, who scored one and set up two more to take down the Blues side managed by Tommy Docherty.

Lampard, meanwhile, had not tasted such a heavy Premier League defeat for the best part of two decades.

7-1 - This was Frank Lampard heaviest defeat in the Premier League since he featured for the full 90 minutes in ’s 7-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2000. Hammered. pic.twitter.com/udmpr1dAo0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

United fans might also be cheered to know that Busby's team went on to win the title that season, beating out for the First Division crown by virtue of a superior goal average (goals scored divided by games played).

And while the current United side may struggle to measure up to that heritage and the fabled Busby Babes, there are signs under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the team are returning to their youthful roots.

United's team against Chelsea had an average age of 24 years and 227 days, with Rashford, Martial, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and debutant Aaron Wan-Bissaka all 25 or younger.

The exceptions were David de Gea, the oldest starter at 28, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire, who was pulling on the United shirt for the first time.

24y 227d - The average age of Manchester United's starting XI against Chelsea is 24 years and 227 days; the youngest of any team in the opening round of the 2019-20 Premier League season. Dawn. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

There was a similar look to the bench.

While Nemanja Matic, Sergio Romero, Juan Mata and Ashley Young offered plenty of experience, Axel Tuanzebe, James and Mason Greenwood are promising young talents.

United's team was the only starting XI of the opening weekend of the season with an average age below 25.