Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka withdraws from England squad

The former Crystal Palace man was included in the senior squad for the first time but will now return to his club for treatment

defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the squad with a back injury.

The 21-year-old was included in the senior squad for the first time for qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

But after arriving for training at St George’s Park he was diagnosed with a back problem and released back to his squad.

No replacement will be called-up to replace Wan-Bissaka as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has two right-backs in his squad in ’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and ’s Kieran Trippier.

Wan-Bissaka has started all four matches for Manchester United this season since his summer move from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £50 million ($63m).

His move to Old Trafford completed a rapid rise for the Croydon-born defender, who only made his senior debut for Palace 19 months ago.

He never lost his place in the Eagles starting line-up after breaking into the team and made 39 appearances in all competitions last season.

The full-back also earned three caps for the England U21 squad including an appearance at the European U21 Championships in June, though that game against ended in disappointment with Wan-Bissaka scoring a stoppage-time own goal in a 2-1 defeat.

His withdrawal means there are just three uncapped players in Southgate’s squad; ’s Tyrone Mings - who is in the squad for the first time - Leicester’s James Maddison and ’s Mason Mount.

Maddison and Mount earned their first call-up for Nations League matches against and last October, but neither player have yet to earn a senior cap.

However, they are in contention to make their debuts at Wembley on Saturday after making impressive starts to the season.

Mings has also been rewarded with a call-up after a fine run of form for Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old helped the Midlands club earn promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs in May. He turned his loan from Bournemouth into a permanent transfer over the summer and has started all five of Villa’s matches in all competitions so far this season.

The Three Lions are currently top of Group A with six points from two games, after convincing wins over Montenegro and the in March.