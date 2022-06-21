Ex-Man Utd & City star Tevez takes first management job at Argentine outfit Rosario Central

Having decided to hang up his boots at the age of 38, the former striker is ready to cut his coaching teeth

Former Manchester United, West Ham, Juventus and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez is taking his first steps into management after inheriting the reins at Argentine outfit Rosario Central.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from playing in June 2022, following the death of his father, and is now taking on a new challenge as coaching teeth are cut in his homeland.

There had been some confusion as to whether Tevez had the qualification required in order to become a boss at Rosario, but a deal has been announced and he will be taking his boundless energy into the dugout.

Is Tevez ready to be a coach?

A man that earned 76 caps for Argentina in his playing days is looking forward to putting his tactical acumen to the test.

Tevez has previously said of moving into management: “I am really excited about the project I am putting together with my brothers and Chapa Retegui.

“I have decided to coach.

“We have been working together for four or five months and we are putting together a really good, global project. I am really into this.”

📝😄 ¡Carlos Tévez es el DT de #RosarioCentral!



El Apache se convirtió en el nuevo entrenador auriazul, tras firmar contrato con el Club por 12 meses. Carlos "el Chapa" Retegui, será integrante de su cuerpo técnico.#VamosCanalla 💪🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5APtaJjtiX — Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 21, 2022

Who did Tevez play for?

A former frontman that was famed for his combative character and keen eye for goal will have taken plenty of important lessons from the managers that he worked under down the years.

He started and ended his playing career on the books at Boca Juniors, with 94 goals recorded for the Argentine giants across three spells.

Tevez first left his homeland in 2005 when making the short switch to Brazil at Corinthians, but headed to Europe in 2006 when making a shock transfer to West Ham.

Cult hero status was earned in east London, with one memorable goal hoping to preserve the Hammers’ Premier League status, but he did enough across 12 months to attract interest from Manchester United.

He played under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, helping the Red Devils to two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

More headlines were then made on the transfer front in 2019 when crossing Manchester to link up with United’s arch-rivals at City.

Tevez hit 73 goals for the Blues through 148 appearances, claiming another Premier League title along the way and an FA Cup winners’ medal.

Two years in Italy at Juventus followed, before an initial return to his roots at Boca was made.

A lucrative contract offer took him to China at Shanghai Shenhua in 2017, but that move never looked like working out and he was soon back at La Bombonera.

As his game time and output began to dwindle, Tevez severed ties with Boca in 2021 and had been without a club when announcing his retirement.

