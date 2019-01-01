Man Utd boss Solskjaer happy season is over after latest defeat

Having seen his side fall away badly in the final weeks of the season after penning a permanent deal, the Norwegian welcomes the off-season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is glad 's season is over after they "hit a brick wall".

United rallied following Solskjaer's interim appointment in December and launched an assault on the Premier League's top four, as well as reaching the quarter-finals.

But a miserable run-in saw the Old Trafford outfit end the campaign winless in six in all competitions, finishing in sixth place.

Solskjaer, who succeeded Jose Mourinho on an interim basis and was appointed permanently in March following his strong start, was honest enough to acknowledge that he was welcoming the off-season.

"We have been poor. We have more or less hit a brick wall towards the end of the season," he told a news conference after a 2-0 home defeat to relegated on the final day of the top-flight season.

"That's disappointing, but the big plus is that the season is over.

"We can put a big line over it and move forward. We know we are too far behind where we want to be.

"They've been going through a tough period, the players. They're good players but, towards the end of the season, they're fatigued mentally, physically.

"Normally [on Sunday] with some confidence on the pitch, you win that game. The most confident boy was Mason [Greenwood, 17-year-old full debutant]. It was great to see him, a joy.

"That gave the fans, supporters, me, the players a lift. Probably that and Scott McTominay were the only two big pluses."

Solskjaer has repeatedly noted that a Premier League title challenge is unlikely next season, but he still wants to bring silverware to United.

"Last time we were in the with Jose and loads of these players, we won it," he said. "With the and the , they are trophies we have to start the season aiming to win."