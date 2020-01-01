Man Utd’s ‘bizarre’ title claims fail to convince Neville as Old Trafford icon says something is ‘not right’

The former Red Devils defender is pleasantly surprised to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side among the frontrunners, but he doubts they will stay there

Gary Neville remains unconvinced by ’s “bizarre” Premier League title challenge in 2020-21, with the Red Devils legend claiming “there’s something not right” about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite their lofty standing.

A stunning 6-2 victory over arch-rivals Leeds last time out has lifted United into third spot.

They are now just five points adrift of leaders Liverpool while still boasting a game in hand on the defending champions.

Faultless away form has helped the Red Devils to position themselves among the frontunners, with 18 points collected from six games, while a spark finally appears to have been found at Old Trafford.

Many are suggesting that United could now be serious contenders for a first title triumph since 2013.

Neville admits that Solskjaer’s side cannot be ruled out at present, but he doubts that a bid for the ultimate prize can be sustained by a team that has struggled for consistency in recent years.

The Old Trafford icon told Sky Sports: “For Manchester United it was about closing the gap, no one ever thought they would be in a position to go so close.

“They're going to go second in the league if they can close that gap. It doesn't feel like Manchester United have played like that.

“There has been talk of the manager's job, going out of Europe was a big problem, the performances at times have been horrible.

“You just watch them and think there isn't a team emerging there who can challenge for the title. My gut feeling is to still say I don't think Manchester United are going to win the league.

“But I am surprised, it's bizarre where they are considering a couple of weeks ago you were thinking this could be difficult, a challenging period coming into Christmas, but it's looking a little bit rosier.

“Their form's really good. They're scoring goals, coming back in matches, today [against Leeds] they've played well, it's a big game against Leicester on Boxing Day, but there's something not right.

“But then when you look at where they are in the league, and they can go two points behind , if you'd said at the start of the season they'd be in a position to do that, coming into Christmas, you'd have snapped everyone's hands off.”

