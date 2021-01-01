‘Man Utd’s best since Ferguson? They’ve spent enough!’ – O’Shea salutes ‘incredible’ rise for Red Devils

The former defender, who collected five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in a “strong position”

’s class of 2020-21 are seeking to emulate the efforts of legendary sides that claimed title glory under Sir Alex Ferguson, with John O’Shea admitting that an expensively-assembled squad may be the Red Devils’ best since they last landed the Premier League crown.

Ferguson headed into retirement back in 2013 after securing domestic dominance for the 13th time in his remarkable spell at Old Trafford.

Serious regression has been endured since then, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho unable to replicate the success enjoyed by an iconic predecessor.

The managerial baton in Manchester has since been passed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 1999 Treble winner fully aware of the pressure he is working under in the most demanding of posts.

He has guided United back to the top of the table, allowing them to dream of bringing an eight-year barren run to a close, and O’Shea admits it is about time that considerable investment is rewarded with major silverware.

A man who took in five title triumphs during his playing days, told talkSPORT when asked if this is United’s best post-Ferguson side: “Possibly, it’s hard to know.

“You look at the squad Mourinho had and the success he had by winning some trophies… but it’s definitely up there.

“And it should be, too, because they’ve obviously spent a lot of money, so it should be one of the best, to be honest.

“There’s competition for places. You look at the whole squad, I can’t remember what game it was a couple of weeks ago but I saw the bench and thought, ‘wow they’re really in a good place in terms of the health of the squad’.

“They’re in a strong position.

“If they get the win on Sunday, to be six points clear of would be incredible considering how everything was maybe six weeks ago.

“But United have put a fantastic run together, they’re in a great vein of form and obviously Liverpool are missing those few defensive players and have hit a dip in form.

“Liverpool have been so consistent, they’ve been incredible, but other teams are having to rise to the challenge now and United are doing that right now.

“As Ole has said, there’s nothing given out in January, but they’re in a good position.”

United will get a chance to put down a serious title marker when they face Liverpool at Anfield, with the defending champions having been knocked from the loftiest of perches as they try to manage their way through an injury crisis.