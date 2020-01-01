Man Utd awarded Premier League record-breaking penalty as Fernandes sends Red Devils into the Champions League

The Portugal star kept up his 100 per cent record from the spot to see his side past Leicester to secure a top-four finish

broke new ground in the Premier League on Sunday as they booked their spot in next season's with a 2-0 victory over Leicester.

The Red Devils went into the weekend's game knowing that a point at the King Power Stadium against their fellow top-four challengers would be enough to secure a place in Europe's premier competition.

And they made sure of their participation in familiar fashion, with Bruno Fernandes firing them ahead after 70 minutes from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was brought down.

Martial had come close to winning a spot-kick earlier in the second half, with James Justin timing his intervention perfectly with the Frenchman steaming in on goal.

But there was little doubt in the second call, with ex-United man Jonny Evans picking up a yellow card for the challenge, and Fernandes made no mistake in steering the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to open the scoring.

The international has been deadly from 12 yards since joining United in January, and he has enjoyed no shortage of practice to hone his talents.

Sunday's decision from referee Martin Atkinson was United's 14th penalty in the 2019-20 Premier League season, marking a new league record.

14 – Manchester United’s penalty at Leicester is their 14th Premier League spot-kick of the season, the most one side has ever won in a single campaign in the competition. Typical. pic.twitter.com/3yAuD9xHVp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Of those kicks 10 have been converted, while four have either missed the target or been saved - a number only surpassed by rivals City, who have erred five times from the spot from 11 attempts.

Marcus Rashford netted six times from eight attempts from the spot earlier in the season, but since Fernandes arrived from he has been the chosen one - and for good reason.

The midfielder has now scored all four of his Premier League penalty attempts in United colours, with only 's Willian and Raul Jimenez of boasting similar flawless records with four efforts or more.

Fernandes' strike against Leicester additionally brings him to 10 goals for his new club - five of which have come from penalties - making him the fourth United man to reach that mark in 2019-20 behind Rashford, Martial and Mason Greenwood.

He will have further opportunity to add to his tally in the weeks to come, as United prepare for the continuation of their campaign in August with a last-16 second-leg clash against 's LASK.