‘Man Utd aren’t worried about what Chelsea do’ – Solskjaer says pressure isn’t a problem

The Red Devils boss saw his side squander an opportunity to climb into third spot on Monday, but he is confident that they will make things right

are not concerning themselves with what or any other Premier League rival does, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils boss confident that his side are not about to buckle under pressure.

The Red Devils saw a top-four door flung open to them ahead of their latest outing against .

Shock defeats for Chelsea and Leicester presented United with an opportunity to clamber up into third spot.

They fluffed their lines, with a dramatic late equaliser conceded in a 2-2 draw with the Saints at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s team continue to sit fifth as a result, but with fate still in their own hands when it comes to securing Champions League qualification through their remaining three fixtures.

Maximum points from those outings will see United book their place among Europe’s elite for 2020-21, with there no need for the Red Devils to be looking to others for favours or slip-ups.

Quizzed on whether handling expectation could be a problem, Solskjaer told United’s official website: “Absolutely not.

“I don’t think any of our players have been thinking about: ‘Oh what have Chelsea done this weekend.’ Not at all. It’s just the way the games go.

“We all play against the same teams and we all have 38 games to go through and it will even itself out during the long season. You’ll deserve the position you get in the end.”

Solskjaer is confident that United will hit their ultimate goal, with a group of players that have gone unbeaten through their last 18 games in all competitions being backed to find a formula that delivers a top-four finish.

The Red Devils boss added: “I have to say the mentality of the boys has been brilliant.

“We’ve had a few setbacks over the season, of course, and this is another challenge for us. I’m very confident in the mentality of them.

“I'm very disappointed of course, but you have to take the disappointments, as well as the positives when you win games. Of course, the disappointment with this [the Southampton draw] is when it’s one of the last kicks of the ball and you concede a goal and you lose two points.

“That’s part of football and we’ve learnt a hard lesson, hopefully. We’ll make it right, we’ll put it right. I trust them in that respect.”

United will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to .