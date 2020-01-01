‘Man Utd aren’t desperate for Sancho, they need a Kane’ – Neville wants five additions in right positions at Old Trafford

The ex-Red Devils defender is not overly concerned by struggles to land the Borussia Dortmund winger, seeing other more pressing needs at Old Trafford

have no desperate need for Jadon Sancho, says Gary Neville, with the Red Devils legend of the opinion that a proven striker such as Harry Kane would be a better fit among the five additions he thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs in his squad.

The long-running transfer saga has seen the England international winger heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

have, however, made it clear that they will not be parting with Sancho until their demands are met, with it suggested that an offer of around £100 million (€112m/$133m) will be required in order to get a deal done.

More teams

United are yet to meet that asking price, with funds having been invested elsewhere in the £35m (€40m/$47m) capture of Netherlands international midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Neville hopes there will be more signings to come, but is not overly concerned by the struggles to secure Sancho’s signature.

The United legend told Sky Sports: "The fans I speak to aren't saying we desperately want Sancho. They are saying we want the right calibre of signing brought into the club. It could be anybody that fits that bill.

"Yes, Sancho may fit that bill, but I'm not sat here as a United fan thinking I desperately want him. It could be any number of players that become available that would improve United.

"If Harry Kane became available, and fans will be saying why are you trying to get him out of Spurs again, but if he became available, he'd obviously improve United's squad. So it doesn't have to be a certain player.

"The emergence of Mason Greenwood takes a bit of pressure off the situation but still, Manchester United need to add to the front three of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

"They need to challenge those three players and support those three players. They need to have depth behind those three players, and they will drive the standards.

"We saw that with Greenwood, Martial and Rashford towards the end of the season. They were driving each other to score more goals, assist each other, they were playing better together so other players coming in of that kind of quality are going to improve them."

Pressed further on what the Red Devils need, Neville added: "They have to sign a world class centre-back. For me, another midfield player. I also think a right winger, a centre-forward and you have to look at left-back because of Luke Shaw's injuries and the fact he has obviously been in and out of the team in the last two or three years.

"So, I think there are definitely four or five players required and to not get three, I think it would be a problem because of what the other clubs are doing.

Article continues below

"If get Thiago, if do what they are looking like they are going to do and with doing what they've done, they are your competitors and they all look like they are improving and moving forward.

"So, United have to do business but I do believe more in the strategy of what's happening, they just have to get the deals over the line.

"That's not always easy but they have to try and do it quickly to give Ole the time to build to get this team moulded for the start of the season."