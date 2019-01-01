'Man Utd are a threat again!' - Klopp says Solskjaer WILL get job on permanent basis

The Liverpool boss is backing his Old Trafford counterpart to land a full-time deal after impressing in an interim role as Jose Mourinho's successor

Jurgen Klopp has backed the claims of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to a permanent post at , with the boss saying “there is no doubt he will be the manager next year”.

Upon inheriting the reins at Old Trafford from Jose Mourinho, a man currently filling an interim post with the Red Devils has overseen a nine-match unbeaten run in the and 11 victories from 13 games across all competitions.

Klopp has said of his coaching counterpart ahead of the rekindling of old rivalries on Sunday: “It must be one of the best records ever, mustn’t it?

“I’m really happy for him. It’s not the best news for us but for all Manchester United fans its brilliant.

“They’ve brought in all the things Sir Alex Ferguson stood for with all the new things in football.

“That makes them a threat again. They are really back on track. Good for them.

“We all needed luck in our managerial careers.

“When I went from to Dortmund people said I had no international experience. It was true.

“Normally you would not make a move from Norway to Manchester United. That is clear. But he’s shown his qualities.

Article continues below

“He has the quality and the luck in the right moment. Now he’s in charge and there is no doubt he will be the manager next year as well. That is clear.

“Can you imagine if they brought in a new manager? He deserves that 100%.”

More to follow...