Man Utd aiming for consistency in quality of signings - Woodward

Having brought in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January, the Red Devils' transfer chief has promised more to come in the summer

executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the club are aiming for consistency in the quality of their signings.

Woodward has told fans that more money will be available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer, having already helped bring in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

Woodward has argued that his investment into the club under Solskjaer has been more than satisfactory, yet has pledged to invest further funds in order to allow United to compete domestically and in Europe.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window,” Woodward said at a quarterly fans’ forum.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.

“There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200 million ($260m) spent since Ole became manager. Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.”

The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, with just nine league wins all season. Woodward is, however, confident that the new arrivals can combine with the current squad to produce a positive end to the campaign.

“The signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season.”

“We remain in contention in the and the , as well as for qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

“As a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.”

The executive vice-chairman also noted the importance of the club’s academy for future success, and is aiming for a healthy balance of youth and experience going forward.

“The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff,” added Woodward.

“Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.”