Man Utd accidentally confirm Solskjaer hired as interim manager

The club unwittingly named their former striker as Jose Mourinho's temporary replacement in a quickly-deleted post on their website

Manchester United have accidentally confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's interim manager.

After Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday, the club's former striker was widely speculated to be United's choice to take over on a temporary basis.

And, in a quickly-deleted post on the club's website, United confirmed the Norwegian's appointment as caretaker boss.

"Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 years after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou," the caption read, referencing Solskjaer's famous winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

If that weren't enough evidence that Solskjaer was set to take over at Old Trafford, Norway's prime minister herself weighed in with a tweet that she also quickly deleted.

Solskjaer became a club legend during his career, scoring 128 goals in 367 appearances for the United during 10 seasons at Old Trafford.

After his playing career ended, Solskjaer took his first steps into coaching when he became United's striker coach, and later took charge of United's reserve side.

The former Norway international returned to his home country for his first managerial role in 2011, when he was named head coach at Molde.

Solskjaer won two titles at Molde before returning to the Premier League to take the helm of Cardiff City, a move that did not work out and saw him sacked in September 2014.

Since 2015, Solskjaer has been back at the helm of Molde, and is now set to take his biggest step thus far in his managerial career.

The 45-year-old is expected to be named United's caretaker manager until the end of the current season, with the club currently sitting in sixth place and 11 points back of fourth-placed Chelsea for the final Champions League position.

Mourinho was let go on Tuesday after United fell 3-1 to Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

The move ended two and a half years in charge for Mourinho, whose final season at the helm was blighted by poor results on the pitch and squabbles with his players and club hierarchy off it.

Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino have all been mooted as potential long-term replacements for the Portuguese but for now, it appears to be Solskjaer's job for the short-term future.