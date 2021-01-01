Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: Maguire demands trophies as McTominay goal sends Red Devils into FA Cup quarter-final

The England international highlighted the importance of bringing silverware back to Old Trafford at the end of the season after the win over West Ham

Harry Maguire issued a demand for trophies after a Scott McTominay strike saw Manchester United beat West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United booked their place in the last eight of the competition thanks to McTominay's fine finish in extra-time, which was needed after a goalless first 90 minutes of action at Old Trafford.

Maguire produced a stellar display at the back to help keep the Hammers at bay, with the Red Devils still on course for their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 1-0 victory.

Match summary

Both sides struggled to carve out clear-cut chances on a cold Tuesday night in Manchester, with Victor Lindelof coming closest during regular time when his deflected header was parried onto the post by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

United stepped the tempo up a notch in the first half of extra time, and were rewarded when McTominay finished off a flowing counterattack after being teed up by a neat Marcus Rashford flick in the 97th minute.

David Moyes' side pushed hard for an equaliser thereafter but could find no way through the Red Devils' stubborn rearguard, with the visitors ultimately suffering their fourth successive defeat to United in the FA Cup.

What was said?

Maguire told MUTV: “Last season, it was disappointing to lose in the semi-finals like we did, but we've got to win trophies. We've got to demand that of each other. We do.

"We demand that we win trophies and it’s vital the team starts winning trophies, for the club and the fans as well.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, told BBC Sport: “I felt we dominated. We’re in the hat and that’s what we wanted. We want to challenge and we want to go to the final. That’s what we’re here at Man Utd for.

"Sometimes you’re lucky with draws in the cup – we haven’t been that lucky – but obviously we move another step closer to the final.”

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the last eight will take place at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Thursday, February 11, with BT Sport covering the event just before the final tie of the fifth round between Barnsley and Chelsea.

All quarter-final matches will be played on or around the weekend of March 20, which means United's scheduled Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace will have to be moved to another date.

When did Man Utd last win a trophy?

United have not won a major piece of silverware since 2017, with a Europa League final victory over Ajax giving Jose Mourinho the third trophy of his tenure.

The Red Devils also picked up the League Cup and Community Shield during the Portuguese manager's first year at the helm, but he was eventually sacked in December 2018 following a dismal run of form.

Solskjaer was drafted in as his replacement, and a club legend will hope he can start bolstering his own managerial CV later this year with his team still fighting on three trophy fronts.

So far, United have lost four semi-finals under the Norwegian. Last season, they were beaten by Manchester City in the League Cup, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Sevilla in the Europa League at the last-four stage. This season, United lost 2-0 to City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

As for the FA Cup, the Red Devils last won the competition back in 2016, with Jesse Lingard's incredible extra-time volley earning a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley under the management of Louis van Gaal.

