Man City to honour Kompany with sculpture and road name

In recognition of his 11 years of service, the club have named one of the roads leading up to their training ground 'Vincent Kompany Crescent'

Vincent Kompany is to be honoured with a sculpture outside the Etihad Stadium, have announced.

Kompany left at the end of the 2018-19 season, having led City to a domestic treble, to take up a player-manager role at his first club, .

The former captain is back in Manchester for his testimonial match this week, although a hamstring injury has ruled him out of being able to play in Wednesday's fixture.

City have revealed Kompany's contribution to the club will be recognised with a sculpture, while a road at their training centre has also been renamed Vincent Kompany Crescent.

"It is an incredible honour to be recognised by this special club in this way," Kompany told City's official website.

"The journey that we went on together throughout my 11 years in Manchester changed my life and I am delighted to have played my small part in altering the course of this club's history during that time.

"To establish a permanent, physical connection with a place that will forever mean so much to me is truly humbling and I will always be grateful to [owner] Sheikh Mansour, [chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all those associated with City for their unwavering support and kindness."

KOMPANY Unfortunately I won't be playing tonight. It’s typical of me, right? I have a slight hamstring injury so couldn't risk it - there are plenty of awesome players.



It’s about the celebration and we are doing it for an unbelievable cause.



#mancity pic.twitter.com/MvsbluBhIj — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 11, 2019

Kompany, who won four Premier Leagues with City as well as four EFL Cups and two FA Cups during his 11 years in Manchester, has also been immortalised in a mosaic.

Article continues below

The image, placed above the sign for Vincent Kompany Crescent, depicts his celebration after he scored the only goal in the crucial 1-0 win over in 2012 that helped City win their first Premier League title.

"Vincent is a special figure in the history of Manchester City Football Club," added Al Mubarak. "He is not only an inspirational and resolute leader on the pitch, but an impeccable and articulate ambassador off it.

"His contribution will be remembered for generations to come, by supporters of our club and the wider football community who rightly recognise Vincent as one of the iconic Premier League figures of his generation."