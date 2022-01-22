Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte admits that his side struggled to come to terms with the limited playing surface at St Mary's as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders saw their 12-game winning run in the competition come to an end on the south coast, dropping points for the first time since October.

Laporte at least ensured they would take something from the game, netting a second-half equaliser after Kyle Walker-Peters had given the hosts an early lead.

"I think we played really well today, maybe we deserved more but if we don't score more than one goal it is difficult," the defender told Sky Sports after the game.

"The pitch is small, so for us it's a little bit more difficult, I think we deserved a little bit more but we have to stay focused, we have to keep going like we have done the last few weeks where we've done a very great job, and now focus on the next one."

Injury souvenir for Laporte

As well as his goal, Laporte was given another reason to remember Saturday's game.

"Well thanks for the souvenir," he joked on Twitter as he shared a picture of the cut he suffered on his left leg.

Well thanks for the souvenir lol pic.twitter.com/okzDpDytXt — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) January 22, 2022

City remain in a strong position at the Premier League summit in spite of dropping points on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's charges are 12 points clear of nearest challengers Liverpool, who have played two fewer games.

The Reds will have a rare chance to cut the deficit at the top on Sunday, when they visit Crystal Palace.

