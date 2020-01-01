Man City dealt defensive blow against Madrid as tearful Laporte limps off

were left thin on the ground defensively against after losing Aymeric Laporte to injury in the first half.

City boss Pep Guardiola chose an uncharacteristically conservative game-plan on his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero were left on the bench and Gabriel Jesus played out on the left flank in a clear nod to the hosts' attacking capabilities in this last-16 first leg.

But City's hopes were dealt a keen blow early on as one of their centre-backs was forced to withdraw from play.

With just over 30 minutes on the clock Laporte pulled up in visible pain and requested treatment from the club medics.

But it quickly became apparent that the defender would not be able to play on, and although he was able to limp off the pitch the tears in Laporte's eyes betrayed his discomfort.

With no direct replacement available on the City bench, defensive midfielder Fernandinho entered the action alongside Nicolas Otamendi in the middle of the backline, with John Stones ultimately left out of the substitutes.

