Manchester City have 'a deal in place' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, The Daily Mail reports.

The 21-year-old has a reported release clause of £63 million ($82m) that can be activated in the summer, with all of Europe's biggest clubs keen to lure Haaland amid a transfer scramble.

City have apparently discussed personal terms with Haaland, with it being claimed that they are now confident of getting a deal done to take the Norwegian to the Premier League.

What is the report claiming?

The report states that a deal worth upwards of £100m ($130m) is expected to be signed off, with that total including his £63m release clause plus the fees going to his agent, Mino Raiola.

Real Madrid are reported to be City's main challengers for Haaland's signature, although The Mail states that the forward will ultimately choose to make the move to England.

Indeed, personal terms have reportedly already 'been discussed' and 'the framework of the transfer is ready to be signed off by City chiefs'.

The transfer fees reported are said to be no issue for City, who have made Haaland their No.1 transfer priority.

What else is being reported by the UK media about Haaland?

The Times, meanwhile, is also reporting that City are confident of securing a deal for Haaland.

Their story suggests that City officials travelled to Monaco in February to meet the Dortmund star's representatives and discuss a possible move.

Senior executives from the Premier League champions including sporting director Txiki Begiristain and chief of football operations Omar Berrada were apparently present at the meeting.

The report also suggests that City will tell Haaland to join them in the summer and ignore interest from Real Madrid for now, potentially heading to Spain to join the Liga giants at a later point in his career.

What do we know?

GOAL's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith says: "Erling Haaland has been identified as City's number one target ever since they missed out on Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer.

"Competition for the Norway international is fierce but that has not deterred City with the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola seen as a major selling point.

"Haaland's representatives have spoken to a number of clubs but City have emerged as the leading candidate with Real Madrid chasing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona hampered by financial issues.

"Meeting Haaland's buyout clause will not be a problem and wage demands will have to be carefully considered with several high earners already at the club.

"But City are pushing hard to complete a deal, with Guardiola desperate for a striker despite his side being so successful without a centre forward."

What have Dortmund & Haaland said about a transfer?

While Haaland has not said where he wants to go, he admitted in January that the German side have put pressure on him to make a decision about his future.

He told Viaplay: "The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund.

"But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football.

"But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon.

"I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind.

"Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now."

Dortmund, meanwhile, have maintained that they are determined to keep hold of Haaland, albeit accepting there is huge interest in him and that he could leave.

Reports had suggested the striker was in Munich at the same time as Xavi at the beginning of March to discuss a transfer to Barcelona, something the Bundesliga club denied as they insisted he was only there for treatment on a muscle injury.

