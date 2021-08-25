Manchester City draw third-tier Wycombe in Carabao Cup third round as they begin bid for another title

Pep Guardiola's men have won the competition four times in a row entering this season, and will face League One opposition first up

Manchester City have drawn third-tier Wycombe as their third-round Carabao Cup opponent as they look to win the competition for a fifth straight time.

Pep Guardiola's men have at least on paper a more favourable draw than rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, who each must face a top-flight side.

The third round will take place in late September, with official dates for each match yet to be announced.

Carabao Cup draw for third round

While Manchester City face Wycombe, Liverpool will meet Norwich City, Manchester United play West Ham and Chelsea encounter Aston Villa.

Arsenal, who had to play in the second round of the competition, will meet Wimbledon after trouncing West Brom 6-0 on Wednesday, while Tottenham get Wolves.

Man City's recent success in the competition

Manchester City have knocked out Tottenham, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup finals across the past four campaigns, padding their trophy cabinet in the process.

Last year, they also secured the Premier League title but fell short in the FA Cup and Champions League.

