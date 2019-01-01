'Man City & Barcelona have the players Spurs need' - Hoddle on Tottenham's transfer problems

The former midfielder feels more fresh faces are required in north London before the summer window closes, but concedes that will not be easy

need to bring in more fresh faces before the summer transfer window closes, claims Glenn Hoddle, but and are considered to have all of the players that Spurs need.

A man who has previously taken in memorable spells as a player and coach in north London is keeping a close eye on events ahead of the latest recruitment deadline.

Hoddle has seen Spurs dip back into the market after 12 months of no movement, with deals done for Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.

More are considered to be in the pipeline, with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Giovanni Lo Celso mooted as top targets, but the clock is ticking.

Hoddle told Paddy Power on what Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino needs from this point: “Every department he needs to improve on while he can.

“He is going to have to get a good defender in, he needs midfielders, one of them who’s creative.”

While identifying areas that require strengthening is the easy part, getting bodies on board is proving difficult.

Hoddle admits that process has become even harder for Spurs because the kind of player they need has already been acquired by rivals at home and abroad.

He added: “That’s the problem. There are no midfielders out there, and I’ve looked.

“Man City have got them all or Barcelona have got them.

“Even haven’t got them.”

While Tottenham will continue to scour the market for potential additions, they are also fighting fires when it comes to a number of experienced stars already on their books.

Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have all entered the final 12 months of their respective contracts.

No extensions have been put in place as yet, meaning that three key men are heading towards free agency.

Vertonghen has expressed his happiness in north London, but stopped short of committing his future to the club, while Eriksen has admitted that he would be open to a new challenge if a suitable opportunity presented itself.