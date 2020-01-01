Mame Diouf: Stoke City extend Senegal striker’s contract

The Senegal international has been handed a deal that will enable him complete the rest of the campaign with the Potters

have announced Mame Diouf has signed a contract extension with the Championship club until the end the 2019-20 season.

The forward has been with the Potters since the summer of 2014 after joining the side from German side 96 on a four-year contract deal.

The international has made 144 league appearances for Stoke, scoring 24 goals since his return to , having previously featured for .

In the current campaign, Diouf has been limited to 11 appearances across all competitions, including eight in the Championship, owing to injury and other issues.

Stoke are currently five places and four points above the relegation zone after 14 wins, seven draws and 22 losses.

The Potters are now left with three games against , and before the end of the season.

Following the expiration of his current deal with the side, Stoke have now extended the 32-year-old’s contract to enable him to participate in the remaining games.

“Stephen Ward and striker Mame Diouf, whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June, have both signed extensions until the end of the current season,” read a statement from the club website.

Diouf started his career from his home country in Senegal with Diaraf before moving to Europe in 2007, joining Norwegian club Molde.

The forward bagged 29 goals in 62 league games for the Aker Stadion outfit which generated interest from a number of clubs, including , , Groningen, West Bromwich Albion and Red Bull Salzburg.

Diouf later signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2009 but only played five Premier League games under Alex Ferguson and had to make do with a loan spell at before departing the Old Trafford in 2012 to join Hannover 96.

The forward has 47 caps for Senegal since he made his debut for the West Africans against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a friendly in 2009.