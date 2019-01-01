Mali's Bassira Toure joins Malaga on loan from AS Mande

The Spanish giants have secured the services of the Malian star following her impressive outing at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations

Spanish top-flight side Malaga have sealed the loan signing of Bassira Toure from Mali's AS Mande until the end of the season.

Her signing is coming on the heels of her impressive performance at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

She netted a brace as Mali earned a shock 2-1 win to oust hosts Ghana to progress to the semis for the first time.

For AS Mande, she has a remarkable return of 47 goals in 22 Malian women's top-flight matches last season.

Coach Antonia Contreras will hope the Malian's arrival help their cause to escape relegation.