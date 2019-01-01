FAM approaches Home Minister in bid to push through with naturalisation drive

A Malaysian FA delegate on Tuesday visited a minister with the authority, as well as experience, to naturalise foreign-born athletes for Malaysia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian FA (FAM) on Tuesday visited Malaysia's Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as part of its bid to utilise players with naturalised Malaysian citizenship on the national teams.

The courtesy visit to Muhyiddin's office in Putrajaya, led by FAM president Dato' Hamidin Amin and publicised on the association's social media, was made with the aim of expediting FAM's naturalised and heritage players' drive, an initiative it first announced in late March this year.

According to FAM, the delegation also handed documents on "FIFA's terms and status, Federal Government policy, contract and transfer fees, sample cases, feedback from stakeholders and local competition regulations."

The Home Minister is the Malaysian ministry which oversees matters concerning citizenship, but Muhyiddin himself has had prior experience on naturalising foreign athletes for the country.

As the Sports and Youth Minister, he helped several foreign-born athletes earn eligibility to represent Malaysia in the 1998 Commonwealth Games, which was held in .

