Three MSL teams well-prepared to challenge JDT's dominance, says Adney

The pre-season preparations undertaken by Super League teams this season mean that they are better prepared to challenge the dominance of JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The pre-season preparations undertaken by Malaysia teams this season mean that they are better prepared to challenge the dominance of six-time consecutive champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), said commentator Syed Adney Syed Hussein.

In an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL), Adney remarked that three teams are in a good position to challenge the Southern Tigers for the league title.

More teams

"From what I've seen, , FC and have prepared well by signing quality players ahead of the 2020 season. Terengganu have gone abroad for their pre-season while Kedah played well in the play-off round of the AFC recently, although they ended up losing to FC Seoul.

"Kedah have been playing better organisation under head coach Aidil Sharin, and the new players they have signed show the quality that the club has now. The same goes with Selangor who have signed a couple of star players.

"In general, we are seeing a good development, and we want a more competitive league action involving all the clubs. Even if JDT win the title again this season, I hope to see them being pushed all the way to the end, instead of the winner being confirmed three or four rounds before the final matchday," said the former Malaysia goalkeeper.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!