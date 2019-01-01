Malaysia ratings: vs Thailand

Malaysia produced a brilliant 2-1 come-from-behind win against Thailand at home to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia produced a brilliant 2-1 come-from-behind win against at home to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Malaysia v match highlights

Khairulazhan Khalid - 8/10

Keeping his place in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, the custodian perhaps could have done better to keep out Thailand's early goal, but he was nevertheless spectacular for the rest of the encounter, producing at least two crucial saves.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

The right back, starting in place of first pick Matthew Davies, looked a little shaky, but stopped short of getting beaten by the usually dangerous Thailand attack.

Aidil Zafuan - 8/10

Led the defence splendidly to ensure that the hosts did not concede more than one goal, and kept Thailand's aerial threat to a minimum.

Shahrul Saad - 8/10

Showed terrific understanding with the other defenders to cover the full backs when they were a little slow when tracking back down.

La'vere Corbin-Ong - 8/10

A splendid showing by the left back in both attack and defence. Almost found the back of the net from a corner kick set-piece, but was nigh impeccable when defending his flank.

Azam Azih - 8/10

The midfielder showed a more industrious side of himself, tirelessly chasing after the ball in the middle of the park and attempting interceptions.

Syamer Kutty - 7/10

A mixed bag of a performance by the midfielder, although he did not play badly at all. In the first half, his failure to mark Ekanit Panya closely resulted in Thailand's early goal, while a needless shirt-pull ended in him getting an early booking. However he bounced back to set up Malaysia's equaliser, before playing a big part in helping the hosts control the middle of the park with his dribbles in the second .

Brendan Gan - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

Another man of the match performance by the midfielder, who topped what he had put in in their win against Tajikistan last Saturday. On top of his goal and the splendid assist, the star was all over the midfield, tenaciously finding gaps in the Thailand defence.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 8/10

The flanker was not as dangerous as he had been in previous matches, which was understandable considering how tightly he was marked, but still did enough to net the winner.

Syafiq Ahmad - 7/10

He was again a little isolated in the number nine position, but contributed with his off-the-ball runs. Was booked for a foul.

Safawi Rasid - 7/10

He was threatening throughout the match, but could not translate his movements into a goal, missing a number of good chances to kill the game early.

Substitutions:

Afiq Fazail, Matthew Davies, Akhyar Rashid - NA

Second half changes who helped Malaysia retain their slim lead.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!