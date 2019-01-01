Malaysia ratings: vs Indonesia

Malaysia opened their Group G World Cup qualification campaign with a 3-2 away win over a mediocre Indonesia, although questions must be asked of their ability to see the campaign through.

Farizal Marlias - 6/10

A decent shift by the experienced custodian, one that could have been better had he been able to keep out the hosts' two goals.

Matthew Davies - 7/10

The right back somehow started the game uncharacteristically jittery, and one such mistake led to the hosts' second goal of the game. But as the visitors' confidence grew, Davies was able to recover and keep Indonesia's forwards away from the danger area, and he would provide the pass that would lead to Malaysia's late winner.

Adam Nor Azlin - 5/10

Another nervous outing for the young centre back, whose mistake led to the hosts' early opening goal.

Shahrul Saad - 6/10

Looked a little lacking in terms of leadership qualities and did not partner well with Adam, but all in all did enough to ensure Indonesia did not score more than his team.

La'vere Corbin-Ong - 7/10

The left back was the best player on Malaysia's defence, and made it hard for Indonesia to penetrate from his flank.

Brendan Gan - 6/10

The midfielder was a little quiet as compared to his previous match for Malaysia, but did a decent job of keeping the hosts' midfield from being able to play.

Azam Azih - 7/10

Malaysia's midfield was a little static in the first half, but as the hosts' fitness waned in the second, Azam was able to help the Harimau Malaya control more of the middle of the park. He also assisted Malaysia's first goal of the night.

Syafiq Ahmad - 7/10

The attacking midfielder continued his good performance against Jordan, this time earning a start in place of Akram Mahinan. As Malaysia's confidence grew he was able to take a bigger part in the attack, resulting in his second half goal, the visitors second of the night.

Hadin Azman - 5/10

The winger was still unable to replicate his club form, and was unceremoniously substituted off just 30 minutes in by head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

Safawi Rasid - 7/10

The forward failed to grab the spotlight and went relatively quiet, unable to hit the target, but played an integral role with his one assist.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 6/10

The veteran forward was a little quiet, especially in the second half.

Substitutions:

Mohamadou Sumareh - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

The forward's two goals helped Malaysia record a rare Malaysia senior team win in Jakarta, but he missed a few chances against the average-looking hosts earlier in the game that could have made the visitors' job a lot easier and the win less dramatic.

Akhyar Rashid, Syamer Kutty - NA

Second half changes who allowed Malaysia to keep piling the pressure on the Garudas, before netting the late winner.

