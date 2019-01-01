Malaysia players familiar with big crowds too, insists Farizal

The Malaysian league matches too can draw huge crowds, reminds Malaysia custodian Farizal Marlias ahead of their qualifiers tie against Indonesia.

Malaysia goalkeeper and skipper Farizal Marlias is confident that his teammates will able to absorb the pressure of playing in front of the home fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on Thursday.

Although the Indonesia vs Malaysia encounter is expected to attract a capacity crowd, Farizal remarked in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday that the visitors are already familiar with playing in front of big crowds for their respective clubs.

"We will have an entertaining and highly-anticipated match tomorrow, I believe the home fans will make their presence felt and I hope everyone will give their best. The pitch is looking good while the atmosphere should be great.

"My teammates are already familiar with the kinds of crowd such a match will attract, and they won't be overly affected. Malaysian league matches too can draw huge crowds.

"I've played here before with my club, as do a number of the players called up this time, who were here for the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games. Pressure won't be an issue," said the Johor Darul Ta'zim man.

