Malaysia's first professional futsal league set to be contested this year

Futsal aficionados in Malaysia will be glad to hear that the sport is taking its next major step this year, this time through professionalisation.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian FA (FAM) on Friday has announced the teams that will take part in its inaugural professional futsal club competition.

According to an announcement by the association, the 2019 Malaysian Professional Futsal season will see the participation of 10 teams in its men's competition, and 6 sides for the women's edition.

The men's competition will be contested by Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu and invitational side KL City FC.

The six women's teams are Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Perak, Perlis dan Selangor.

The competition will be held in a round-robin format, with every side playing each other twice, at home and away, between April and October this year. After all the matches have been played, the team at the top of the respective table will be declared as competition winners.

According to FAM, each side will be required to register between 14 to 25 players, with the stipulation that they are Malaysian citizens, and that five of them are 20-years old or younger.

