Malaysia add another friendly match in October

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam on Friday announced that Malaysia will play in a friendly match on October 15.

The Malaysian FA (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam on Friday announced that Malaysia will take on Hong Kong in a friendly match on October 15.

The Harimau Malaya already have two matches lined up next month; a friendly at home against Sri Lanka on October 5, and their matchday two World Cup Asian qualifiers Group G encounter away to on October 10.

Speaking to the press, Stuart explained that as Malaysia do not have a qualifying match scheduled on matchday three of the qualifiers (October 15), the Hong Kong friendly was agreed upon instead.

"I can announce that Malaysia will play in three matches this October. On October 5 we will play against Sri Lanka at home, five days later we play away to Vietnam, and on October 15 we will play against Hong Kong away. We want to make full use of the FIFA international match calendar.

"The match against Sri Lanka is just outside the calendar, arranged as a warm-up match for the Vietnam clash. It's still an official match, but Sri Lanka are the only opponents available to play on October 5, hence the decision to play them," said Stuart.

Malaysia last faced off against Hong Kong in the previous qualifiication cycle, back in 2017. Their home encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, while the match in Hong Kong ended in a 2-0 defeat.

