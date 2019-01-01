Majeed Waris transfer: Agent sheds light on Porto frustrations

The frontman's representative speaks on the player's inability to join a new club so far in the transfer window

Abdul Majeed Waris' representative Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has explained the reason behind the striker's inability to decide his future ahead of the coming season.

Out of 's plans for 2019-20 campaign, the 27-year-old is in the search for a new club, having spent the second half of last term on loan at French fold FC .

A move away has, however, failed to materialise so far despite reported interest in his services from Nantes and St. Etienne

"Majeed is training with team B," Chibsah told as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

"He has a contract until 2022, so another three years.

"We are trying to figure out what the club wants to do with him.

"FC Porto only releases him for €6 million.

"I am trying to unblock the situation, it is not easy.

"He had a good time in but that amount is driving many people away."

Last season, Waris made 33 league appearances for Nantes, starting 25 of the matches and scoring five times.

He also netted twice in two matches in the French League Cup.

The Tamale-born player previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club , Trabzonspor in and French outfits Valenciennes and Lorient.

He was undoubtedly the biggest casualty when announced their final squad for the recent in , having made the preliminary list.

