Majeed Ashimeru: Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder confirms talks with Anderlecht

The 23-year-old has made a major disclosure on his club future amid struggle for regular action

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has revealed he could soon be making a move to Belgian giants .

While the Ghanaian international did not give too much detail about the proposed move, media reports say the transfer could be a six-month deal with an option of a permanent switch at the end of the term.

He is looking for a way out of Salzburg owing to a struggle for regular playing time. So far this season, he has made only nine league appearances, involving five starts.

"Yes, my agent is working on it [Anderlecht transfer], but the deal has not been completed yet. In the next few days, we will know what the next move is. Right now I am with my family so hopefully soon, I will know if I am going or not," Ashimeru told Citi TV in .

The Ghanaian also briefly spoke about former Salzburg teammate Erling Braut Haaland, who is lighting up the and Uefa with .

"Outside the pitch he [Haaland] is a very nice person as well. He loves blacks and was my sitting partner in the bus. He is a really amazing guy."

After developing through the Wafa academy set-up and going on to impress for the side in the Ghana Premier League, Ashimeru signed for Salzburg in summer 2017.

The 23-year-old was then farmed out to second-tier outfit Lustenau for the first part of the 2017-2018 season, where he made 11 league appearances, starting 10 of the games and scoring once.

In the second half of the campaign, he headed for Wolfsberger in the top tier. In the Bundesliga, he played 15 times in the league, starting 14 of the games and finding the back of the net on two occasions.

The following season, Ashimeru moved to Swiss side St. Gallen, making 34 league outings, starting 31 of the matches and registering his name on the scoresheet on four occasions.

His impressive spell in earned him a place with Salzburg for the 2019-20, season where he featured 20 times in the league, starting in 15 of the games and scoring twice.

Ashimeru made his first appearance for Ghana against Benin in 2017. Last November, he earned a late call-up for a 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.