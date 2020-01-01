Manchester City star Mahrez opens door to future PSG or Marseille move

The Algerian winger hasn't ruled out a return to France despite being contracted to remain at Etihad Stadium until 2023

star Riyad Mahrez has opened the door to a future move to or .

Mahrez has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since moving to Leicester from Le Havre for just £450,000 (€500,000/$600,000) in January 2014.

The international went on to play a key role in the Foxes' run to the Premier League title in 2015-16, before making an impressive bow in the the following season.

Mahrez contributed 48 goals and 38 assists to Leicester's cause across 179 appearances in total, attracting attention from Pep Guardiola in the process.

City forked out £61 million (€67m/$80m) to lure the 29-year-old to Manchester from the King Power Stadium in the summer of 2018, and he has since managed to take his career to the next level.

Mahrez helped the Citizens win an unprecedented domestic treble in his first year at Etihad Stadium, and although they failed to reach the same high standards last season, he stood out with his individual performances.

The ex-Leicester talisman has now firmly established himself as one of the most consistent performers in Guardiola's squad, but he hasn't ruled out embarking on a new challenge away from the Etihad as he advances into the latter stages of his career.

City defender Benjamin Mendy quizzed Mahrez on the possibility of a return to one day on Canal Plus, to which the Algerian responded: "He's crazy, but it's true that I was a supporter of Marseille when I was little.

"Regarding PSG - it's not relevant because I'm still under contract and I'm fine in Manchester, but Paris is my city. I was born and raised in Paris. You never know.

"I could have gone to play in Marseille [in 2014-15] and I can still play in Marseille. You never know in life, you shouldn't close any door. I didn’t know at the time and I was fine at Leicester but they ruled that I didn’t have the required level [to play there]."

Mahrez played the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 draw away at West Ham on Saturday, and will be back in contention for a spot in Guardiola's starting XI when City travel to Stade Velodrome to face Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.