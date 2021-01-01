Mahrez excites Manchester City legend Goater with his ‘magical left foot’ and ‘pure quality’

The Algeria star produced an impressive performance as the Cityzens stretched their winning run to 13 matches in all competitions on Wednesday

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has lavished praise on Riyad Mahrez for the quality he adds to Pep Guardiola's men with his ‘magical left foot’.

Even though he could not get on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s Premier League outing, Mahrez was notable as City secured a 2-0 win at Burnley.

The Algeria captain has a tally of five goals and two assists so far in the English top-flight and Goater believes he will be crucial in helping Man City secure a fifth Premier League crown this season.

“When Pep rotates, players come in and there is absolute quality in abundance,” Goater told the Man City website.

“Mahrez excites me, you know he wants to go on his left, but you don't know when!

“He has a magical left foot. It important to open up defences that are compact and with Mahrez, there is always that likelihood.

“He is pure quality. I’m excited to see these players produce quality, make no mistake it isn’t easy to do what they do every three or four days, but these guys play at a high level.

“We had to be on our game because Burnley made it tough and compact, but we were.

“And with Ilkay Gundogan ghosting up and down the pitch - I love him – always looking to get Mahrez in the game, it’s looking really good for us.”

Manchester City are yet to lose a match since their 2-0 league loss to Tottenham Hotspur in November 2020 and Goater thinks they have the capacity to continue their unbeaten streak even in a ‘great game’ against Liverpool on Sunday.

He added: “The confidence we have, I can’t see teams catching us if we keep playing as we are. You look at other teams and think, 'Could they go unbeaten?'

“But City have done it before. Clean sheets, creativity and goals scored so Pep will be a happy man.

“With the momentum and style we are going with at the moment, Sunday should be a great game.

“Yes Liverpool have shown flashes of form lately, but it’s going to be an awesome game with the two great managers going head-to-head together again.”