Maguire reveals ‘classy’ Man Utd touch eight years before he made £80m move

The England international defender is now on the books at Old Trafford, but he was tipped to reach the top by the Red Devils way back in 2011

Harry Maguire has revealed the “classy” gesture made by eight years before he moved to Old Trafford in a record-breaking £80 million ($98m) transfer.

Back in 2011, the commanding centre-half was graduating through the ranks at .

He figured for the Blades in the 2011 FA Youth Cup final against the Red Devils, suffering a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

Maguire was also knocked out at one stage during the second-leg of that clash during an aerial challenge with Ravel Morrison.

He was removed from the field at Old Trafford on a stretcher, but had caught the eye of United and would eventually join their ranks as the most expensive defender on the planet.

Recalling his early experiences of the Red Devils, the international told Inside United: “It was just after half-time when it happened. I had a clash of heads with Ravel and actually got knocked out.

“It was the only time I’ve been knocked out in my career, touch wood. It was a nasty blow and I was in hospital overnight.

“Obviously it was disappointing to go off and not see the end of the game when the medals and trophy were presented.

“But then someone got in touch [from Manchester United] and checked I was okay. They sent me a Man United shirt, and just said: 'Good luck for the future, you’re a good, promising young player, keep your head down' and so on.

“It was a nice touch from the club and just shows what a classy club United is.”

Maguire was only starting out when first crossing paths with United, but is now a key part of their future plans after proving his worth across spells with Sheffield United, and Leicester.

“I’ve been really lucky, to have had a lot of experience in terms of playing games,” added the man who took the Red Devils’ captain’s armband for a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton.

“I played 50 games for three or four seasons at Sheffield United, every year.



“That's something I really love doing. I love playing. For me, the best way to learn is by playing games and I’ve been fortunate, in terms of the managers I’ve played for, that they have all picked me to start, especially in my younger days when it’s harder as a young centre-back to get your chance to go and play.”

Maguire is currently away on England duty, and has helped them to book their place at , with a possible outing against Kosovo on Sunday set to be followed by a return to domestic action away at Bramall Lane next weekend.