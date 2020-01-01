Maguire & Greenwood named in England squad for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark

Gareth Southgate has selected a squad containing a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming September fixtures

duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood have been included in the squad for September’s Nations League games against and .

Greenwood has been called into the senior squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate following an impressive breakthrough campaign for United.

The 18-year-old is one of four uncapped players in the squad, along with United team-mate Dean Henderson, ’s Phil Foden and midfielder Kalvin Phillips from promoted Leeds.

More teams

England will meet Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday, September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to take on Denmark three days later.

More to follow…

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Article continues below

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling