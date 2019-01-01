Madrid star Asensio calls injury 'hard to accept' as he laments bad luck

The attacker is facing a long spell on the sidelines but he is confident of recovering from his injury and returning to his top form

midfielder Marco Asensio lamented his bad luck but has vowed to bounce back after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old is likely to miss between six to nine months of action after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Madrid's friendly with earlier this week.

Asensio scored an equaliser for his side in the International Champions Cup clash - which Madrid won on penalties following a 2-2 draw - and was expected to play a key part for Zinedine Zidane's men this coming campaig.

Instead, he is starting a long road to recovery.

Speaking for the first time since Madrid confirmed the extent of his injury, Asensio posted a message to supporters on his social media platforms.

"I began this season with renewed hopes, looking after even the last tiny detail of my preparation so that this would be a great season for all the Madrid fans and for myself," he said.

"At the highest points in life, you can have an unexpected stroke of bad luck and suddenly everything changes. It is hard to accept everything these days, but I begin another personal challenge in my life. I still trust that this will be a great season.

"Your messages of support and loving gestures give me even more strength to face this challenge. Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your support. See you soon."

Zidane also faces being without Ferland Mendy for the start of the new campaign as the €48million signing from injured his leg in the draw with Arsenal.

Mendy's injury will continue to be monitored but he could miss around four weeks, according to reports in .

The club also are dealing with transfer drama surrounding Gareth Bale, with it yet to be seen how the injuries will impact the club’s dealings in the market moving forward.

Madrid begin their campaign with a trip to on August 17 and face in the final match of their US tour on Friday.