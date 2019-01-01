Madrid bars & pubs to watch Champions League, Premier League & La Liga football in

If you're planning on heading to Madrid but are without a UCL final ticket, here are the best watering holes in the city where you can watch the match

Didn't manage to get tickets to the final in Madrid, but wanted to go to the city anyway to support or ?

Not to worry, as Goal has rounded up the best spots in the Spanish capital for you to watch all the UCL final glory with fellow fans. If you're looking to celebrate the occasion with fellow English-speaking supporters with English commentary, here are the places in Madrid you should spend your evening of Saturday, June 1 in.

Which bars in Madrid will show the Champions League final?

Fan zone areas will be set up in Madrid city centre for each team. They are located not too far away from the Wanda Metropolitano but are separated from each other by 1.5 km and easily accessible by public transport. There will be no live screening of the match at each respective fan zone, though supporters without a match ticket can celebrate (or commiserate) with one another in the fan zone after the conclusion of the final.

Tottenham's fan zones will be situated in Plaza Colon, the same area where the national team celebrated their European and World championships. This is easily accessed by Line 5 of the Metro, at 'Canillejas' station.

Liverpool's fan zones will be at the Avenue Felipe II area of the city, which fans can get to on Line 2 on the Metro, disembarking at 'Las Rosas'.

If you don't have a ticket to the final, the best place to watch it is in your local barrio (neighbourhood) bar, of which Madrid has plenty of. They are filled with locals, and they are sure to have the final on, though will likely have Spanish commentary.

More upscale wine bars are usually TV-free establishments, but with Madrid having more bars per capita than any other place on earth, you will have plenty of choice for your favoured watering hole.

If you are looking to watch the game with English commentary, however, your best bet is to watch it at an Irish bar which will definitely be showing the match. Luckily, there are several scattered around Madrid city centre, with nearly all of them closing well after midnight.

You might need to arrive early if you're looking to score a good seat, however, as spaces will fill up fast.

James Joyce Irish Pub Madrid

Calle de Alcala, 59, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Named after the famed Irish poet and once of the most well-known Irish pubs in Madrid, James Joyce located a stone's throw away from Plaza de las Cibeles. They serve food all day, show live sports – including the Champions League – rugby, European football, tennis and golf, and put on live music. They also have an outdoor terrace throughout the year.

O'Brian

Calle del Príncipe, 12, 28012 Madrid, Spain

Located in central Madrid by Plaza de Canalejas, O'Brian is another Irish pub that boasts 18 television screens and two television projects, showing everything from football, Champions League and Europa action, Premier League games as well as non-football events such as tennis, MotoGP, Formula 1 and American football.

The pub also serves authentic homemade Irish cuisine, British fish and chips, various appetizers in chili con carne, nachos, homemade burgers and of course, the perfect pint of Guinness.

Irish Rover

Av. de Brasil, 7, 28020 Madrid, Spain

The Irish Rover, located near to the Santiago Bernabeu, offers Irish-inspired cuisine as well as a wide range of beers and cocktails, a huge beer garden and football broadcasts in English.

The Cavern Irish Pub

Calle de Santiago, 1, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Not to be confused with the Beatles' home of the Cavern Club in Liverpool, the Cavern Irish Pub in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid is another option that shows a wide range of football as well as a vast selection of every ale and beer to your liking.

O'Connell

Calle de Espoz y Mina, 7, 28012 Madrid, Spain

O'Connell is one of the Irish pubs that stays open the latest, closing at 3am on most days. If you're looking for an especially late-night establishment, go to O'Connell's, situated in the busy hub of Plaza Mayor and celebrate until the wee hours of the morning.

The Towers Irish Pub

Paseo de los Olmos, 28, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Located by Piramedes station, the Towers Irish Pub has plenty of outdoor seating and broadcasts an array of sporting events.

Newbridge Irish Pub

Calle de Bailen, 33, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Newbridge Irish Pub located close to the Royal Palace, the bar shows plenty of UK-based sports and is another late-night option, closing its doors at 2:30am. If you're looking for a selection of Irish draught beers, however, you're out of luck – as the only brew they have is Guinness.

Finnegans

Plaza de las Salesas, 9, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Just 0.3 miles away from Cibeles in central Madrid, Finnegans is a bar and gastropub offering a good chunk of British sports on their televisions.

La Fontana de Oro

Calle de la Victoria, 1, 28012 Madrid, Spain

La Fontana de Oro is the prime bar if you're really looking to watch and celebrate the football for literally the entire night, only closing its doors at 5:30am.