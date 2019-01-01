Lyon vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Catalans meet opponents who negotiated the group stages of the Champions League undefeated - can they pick up a victory at Parc OL?

will want to put their unconvincing recent form behind them when they travel to face in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Parc OL.

The Catalans successfully negotiated Group B without suffering a single defeat in six games, running out winners with some to spare over , and .

Lyon, meanwhile, also came through the pool stages unscathed, but they drew five of their six games. As a warning to Barca, though, their single victory came away to .

Game Lyon vs Barcelona Date Tuesday, February 19 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Lyon squad Goalkeepers Lopes, Gorgelin Defenders Dubois, Tete, Rafael, Denayer, Marcelo, Solet, Marcal, Mendy Midfielders Ndombele, Aouar, Tousart, Diop Forwards Traore, Depay, Cornet, Dembele, Terrier

Lyon are missing star man Nabil Fekir, which means that Memphis Depay is likely to occupy the No.10 role.

Tanguy Ndombele and Jason Denayer were both doubts in the build up to this clash, but it is expected that OL boss Bruno Genesio will gamble on the fitness of both from the outset.

Rafael is fit again but Leo Dubois is set to play right-back.

Former striker Moussa Dembele will lead the line for Lyon, having been in a rich vein of form lately.

Possible Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy; Ndombele, Aouar; Traore, Depay, Cornet; Dembele

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Ezkieta Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Murillo, Sergi Roberto, Wague, Umtiti, Jordi Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele

Barcelona’s greatest headache is the absence of Arthur in their midfield. There is no clear frontrunner to take his place, with Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho all candidates to start.

Samuel Umtiti is fit to face his former club but fellow Frenchman Clement Lenglet is set to be handed the opportunity to feature as no risks will be taken over the World Cup-winning centre-back.

Jesper Cillessen, Thomas Vermaelen and Rafinha are all out.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

& Match Odds

Barcelona are priced as 8/11 favourites to win this match, according to Bet365. Lyon are 15/4 outsiders, while a draw can be backed at 16/5.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Barcelona are a team with a point to prove. Having been incredibly eliminated at the quarter-final stage last season by , a tie in which they held a 4-1 advantage after the first leg, they were forced to watch on as rivals lifted the Champions League crown for a third successive season.

Barca may be the team to beat in , but their European record in recent years pales into comparison of their Clasico foes and is a balance they wish to redress.

“The lesson from Rome is that you should not let your guard down,” head coach Ernesto Valverde explained in his pre-match press conference.

“When we played Roma everyone said they were a weak opponent, which did not help us.

“We are eager to play because we've been waiting for the game for a while, and we're under pressure because we know the enthusiasm of our fans.”

The Catalans are also under pressure because of their mediocre recent performances. After three successive draws they picked up a victory over Valladolid on Saturday, though it took a Lionel Messi penalty to see off opponents they were expected to breeze by.

Nevertheless, this serves as another warning ahead of a tie against tricky opponents in the form of Lyon.

The French side will look back regretfully at a group stage in which they remained undefeated, though during which a flurry of late concessions prevented them from maximising their talents and topping the group ahead of the likes of Manchester City, and .

Barca are opponents with greater European pedigree than anyone they have faced this season and winger Maxwel Cornet says there is only one way to hope to stop the Primera Division side.

“Block Messi!” he told Goal when asked how Lyon can win. “I laugh about it but it's what we will have to do.

“It will take a lot of defensive work at first, be all the time concentrated and take the few chances we could have going forward.

Article continues below

“We know that in this kind of match that you cannot waste chances, so it will be up to us to be effective in front of their goal.”

Lyon’s recent home victory over should fuel their confidence of an upset victory, but Bruno Genesio’s men will have to be at their absolute best if they are to take an advantage to Spain for the return leg.