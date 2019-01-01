Luqman makes Guardian's world 60 best young players list

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia's young star Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin has been mentioned in British publication The Guardian's list of world's 60 best young footballers for 2019.

The list has been published annually since 2014, and the striker is one of six Asian Football Confederation (AFC) youngsters who has been selected for this year's list. The 2019 list features young players who were born in 2002.

Luqman was selected by Asia-based British football writer John Duerden on the basis of his exploits for Malaysia U-16 in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship finals, in which he emerged as its joint top-scorer with his five goals, despite playing in only two matches while Malaysia failed to advance past the group stage.

He is the first Malaysian youngster to be named on the list, and it will surely increase his profile ahead of his move to Belgian club KV Kortrijk when he turns 18 next year.

Meanwhile, the five other AFC players on the list are Jun Nishikawa ( ), Noah Botic ( ), Khasanov Mukhriddin (Tajikistan), Suphanat Mueanta ( ) and Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan).

