Lumor Agbenyenu: Aris Thessaloniki sign Ghana defender from Sporting CP

Greek side Aris Thessaloniki have secured the services of Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu, the club have announced.

The left-back joins the Super League outfit on a two-year deal, bringing an end to a largely unsettled spell with Portuguese fold Sporting CP.

He last played for Spanish side Real Mallorca on loan.

“PAE Aris announces the acquisition of the international Ghanaian defender, Lumor Agbenyenu,” the club announced on Friday.

“After two loan spells at Turkish Goztepe and Spanish Mallorca (23 appearances in La Liga), the 24-year-old left-back (born 15 August 1996 in Accra) is now ready for the new challenge of his career at Aris. He has 13 appearances with the Ghana national team.

“Lumor signed a two-year contract. We welcome him to the ARIS family and wish him good luck.”

Lumor is a product of Ghana lower division side Wassaman United, who first sent him out on loan to Porto’s youth side in 2014-15.

After one season with the Dragons, he headed for another loan at Portimonense, who ultimately signed him on a permanent contract.

In 2017, he joined German lower-tier side 1860 Munich on loan, after which he permanently switched camp to Sporting after a fine season in Bundesliga 2.

His first task was to help Sporting negotiate the second half of the 2017-18 term, making a limited seven league outings.

"I will give everything on the field,” Lumor said.

"I come to one of the biggest teams in Greece, which in recent years has played a leading role in the championship. I have gathered the best information about my new team and I am very happy to be a member of this family as of today.

“What I can say is that I will give everything on the field to return the trust of Aris, and all together, with hard work, we’ll take the team even higher in the new season.”

Lumor’s little game time forced him out on loan, first to Goztepe in the Turkish league, and then to Mallorca in La Liga.

Back with Sporting last season, he made no appearances, signalling an imminent end to his time with the club.