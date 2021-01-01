Lukaku told he's unstoppable with 'American football player' build as Inter coach hails 'complete athlete'

Antonio Pintus has been working with the Belgian striker at San Siro and believes he has become almost impossible to contain

Romelu Lukaku now boasts the build of "an American football player", says Inter fitness coach Antonio Pintus, with the Belgian striker considered to have become "a complete athlete".

A burly 27-year-old has always boasted plenty of power in his game, but new heights are being scaled by a prolific frontman at San Siro.

Pintus says the former Everton and Manchester United star has become virtually unstoppable since arriving in Italian football, with obvious physical qualities complementing a skill set that has delivered 61 goals through 92 appearances.

Pintus, who forms part of Antonio Conte's staff at Inter, has told reporters of Lukaku: "Romelu has his physique as a peculiar characteristic.

"He weighs more than 100 kilos of muscles. He has truly impressive power.

"He’s comparable to an American football player. When he starts, it’s difficult to stop him. He has also improved a lot in resistance to effort.

"Now, he’s becoming a complete athlete. All the other guys on the team have improved a lot in terms of resistance too."

Lukaku has spoken on a regular basis since linking up with Inter about how he now feels in the best place of his club career to date.

A testing time was endured towards the end of his spell at Old Trafford, but full support on and off the field has been found in Milan.

Antonio Conte is bringing the best out of him in the final third, while a talented backroom team are keeping him at peak physical condition.

Lukaku has said: “I've always been an explosive player with muscles but Italy took me to another level. I have never felt so strong. I have reached another level, physically and mentally.

“I consume a lot of carbohydrates after games. Most of the time I eat two packs of gnocchi, it depends on what the chef has prepared. They go into circulation quickly and they help me a lot.

“I don't change my way of eating much, for how we play we must have a very strong physique, we run a lot. Since I have followed this lifestyle I feel better on the pitch, I feel more reactive and faster.”

