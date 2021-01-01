Luka Modric signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid

The veteran midfielder has put an end to the speculation over his future by committing to fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2022

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal at Real Madrid.

Modric was due to become a free agent at the end of June, but the Blancos have tied him down to fresh terms which will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 35-year-old has spent the last nine years of his career in the Spanish capital, and will now go on to reach a decade of service for the club.

What's been said?

"Real Madrid CF and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains with the club until June 30, 2022." read a club statement.

📸 @LukaModric10 firmó el contrato en la Ciudad Real Madrid acompañado por el presidente Florentino Pérez.#Modrić2022 pic.twitter.com/Wj6isAKwR0 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 25, 2021

Modric's record at Real

Modric moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham for £30 million ($43m) back in 2012, and has since racked up 391 appearances for the Blancos across all competitions.

The Croatia international has also recorded 28 goals and 16 assists while getting his hands on four Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups.

How long does Modric plan to play on for?

It has been suggested that Modric is edging towards the latter stages of his career after entering his mid-thirties, but he insisted that retirement is not yet on his radar after Real's Champions League round-of-16 win over Atalanta in March.

"I’m 35 but I feel like I’m only 27. I feel great," he said. "You shouldn’t look at the age, it’s all about how we perform on the pitch, regardless of age. I’m still hungry for more, to continue playing at the highest level and I feel great."

If Modric continues to play a vital role in Zinedine Zidane's squad next season there is every chance he could earn another contract renewal, but if not, he will likely still have plenty of other options, having recently been linked with Italian giants Inter and MLS outfit D.C. United.

