Luis Suarez announces he will sign with Nacional in return to boyhood Uruguayan club

The forward is headed back to South America

Luis Suarez has announced that he will sign with boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay as a free agent.

What did Suarez say about the move?

"Hello everyone, first of all I wanted to thank you for all the love we have received, both me and my family in recent days," the striker said in a video posted to Twitter. "It has been very exciting, all the videos and messages that have reached us, that touched our hearts about this situation.

"It was impossible to reject this possibility of playing again with Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club and in the next few hours details will be finalized and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached.

"I hope to enjoy this new stage and see you in the coming days. I send a big hug to all of you and thank you for all the love you have given us. See you soon."

