Lucas backs Firmino to break his Liverpool games record

The former Reds midfielder knows his record is under threat but does not mind if his compatriot succeeds him

Former midfielder Lucas Leiva believes it is only a matter of time before Roberto Firmino breaks his record for the most Reds games as a Brazilian.

Firmino has made 162 English top-flight appearances since moving to Anfield from in 2015 - becoming an integral part of a Liverpool team that lifted the 2018-19 trophy and are on their way to the Premier League title this season.

Lucas' 247 league matches is the most for a Selecao player at the Reds - and also in the Premier League - but the midfielder thinks his 28-year-old compatriot will surpass that figure before his career has ended.

"Firmino will pass [my games record] easily, as he is playing over 50 games a year," Leiva told DAZN .

"I’m happy with that as he is an incredible guy."

While Firmino has the opportunity to surpass Lucas' record at Liverpool, he faces a battle to snare his Premier League mark.

Three Brazilians in 's top flight are currently ahead of Firmino for games played: 's Willian (222 games), Man City's Fernandinho (215) and 's David Luiz (182).

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino has formed a lethal attacking trio - with the latter scoring 76 goals in a Liverpool shirt.

Lucas was a little less prolific for the Reds in front of goal, scoring only once for the club across 10 years.

The 33-year-old was the second Brazilian to play for Liverpool after former team-mate Fabio Aurelio.

In joining Liverpool from Gremio in 2007, Lucas found the period of adjustment to being in England quite challenging.

"It was really difficult at the beginning in Liverpool," he said.

"It was a slow adaptation, luckily there was a lot of Spanish players playing for Liverpool, my manager, Rafa Benítez was Spanish too, so their Latin personality helped me a lot as I didn’t speak English at the time.

"My first and second years were really hard, at times I thought it wasn’t going to work out, but slowly things changed, I started accomplishing things.

"I was adapting myself. After learning the language you feel better not only in the club but also in the city.'