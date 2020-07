Lovren leaves Liverpool to join Zenit St Petersburg in €12m move

The 31-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Russian side, having spent six years at Anfield

Dejan Lovren has left to sign for Russian side .

The 31-year-old Croatian defender has signed a three-year deal for a fee in the region of €12 million (£10.9m/$9.4m), bringing to an end his six-year spell at Anfield.

Lovren fell out of favour in recent years and made just 10 Premier League appearances in the 2019-20 season.

More teams

More to follow…