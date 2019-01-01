Lovren calls for calm as Liverpool seek response to Man City setback

The Croatian defender is not overly concerned at having seen the Reds' unbeaten record in the Premier League ended during a trip to the Etihad Stadium

Dejan Lovren has called for calm at Liverpool as they reflect on defeat to Manchester City and seek to offer a positive response.

A first Premier League setback of the season was suffered by the Reds during a trip to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s tactics in that contest have been questioned, while Lovren has been branded the “weakest link” in a title-chasing side.

The Croatian centre-half is, however, refusing to read too much into one result, with those inside the Liverpool camp turning a deaf ear to any criticism as they remain the team to catch this term.

Lovren told reporters in the wake of a 2-1 reversal at City which has cut the Reds’ lead at the summit to four points: “The message [in the dressing room afterwards] was to stay calm.

“There are many games in front of us, and we knew it was a big season and we are still first. Nothing changed.

“We need to stay calm, keep our focus game by game and do not look back. When we win or we lose, we will not look back.

“People already questioned us even before the season, even now they said this game was already the title. It doesn't work in football like that. It is game by game, let us see at the end of the season where we will finish.

“But I don't think this will change anything. No, we are quite strong, strong in the mentality.

“This is Liverpool, we will always come back when it's tough. And you know it is tough after the final whistle, but it is over, finished, we can't change it.

“We will accept that and congratulate Manchester City – but the season is quite long and I believe in this team.”

Liverpool’s next game is set to see attention switched to FA Cup matters in a third round clash with Wolves on Monday.

They will then return to Premier League action away at Brighton, before back-to-back home dates with Crystal Palace and Leicester bring their January schedule to a close.