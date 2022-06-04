'I lost my number one fan' - Heartbroken ex-Man Utd & City striker Tevez retires from football following death of his father

The former Argentina international has called time on his career, citing the passing of his father as the main reason for his decision

Carlos Tevez has announced that he has retired from football, explaining that the passing of his "number one fan", his father Segundo Raimundo, was the main reason he has decided to stop playing.

The 38-year-old, who revealed that he had offers to continue his career, featured for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including both Manchester clubs and Juventus, while he also had three spells with Boca Juniors.

Tevez hasn't played a competitive match since leaving Boca in 2021, with his father having passed away in February of that year, and he has now confirmed on national television in Argentina that he has officially hung up his boots.

What has Tevez said about his retirement?

Tevez told Argentine talk show Animales Sueltos: "I've retired, it's confirmed. I had offers from many places, but as a player I had already given everything I had.

"My last year playing [at Boca Juniors] was very hard because he (Tevez's late father, Segundo Raimundo) was brain dead. I woke up one day and told Vane (Tevez's wife, Vanessa): 'I don't want to play anymore'.

"I called Adrian (Tevez's agent, Adrian Ruocco) in the afternoon and told him: 'Look, I'm not going to play anymore. I'm retiring'.

"They asked me all the time why I had stopped playing until I told them: 'I stopped playing because I lost my number 1 fan'. I was eight years old and he was the one who came to watch me.

"Why else have I decided to retire]? I told them: 'I don't play for anyone anymore'. I think that (his decision to retire) was the only time I really thought about myself. I had lost my number one fan and that made me not want to play anymore."

What will Tevez do next?

Tevez, who mutually agreed to end his contract with Boca six months early back in June 2021, is looking to remain in football, despite retiring from playing.

The ex-Manchester United and City striker is now planning to become a technical director and will work closely with Carlos Chapa Retegui, who is a former player and coach of Argentina national hockey team.

"I am very excited about what we have with my brothers and with Chapa Retegui," he said.

"We have been working together for four or five months now and the truth is that we are putting together a comprehensive project."

It is unclear at this stage if Tevez will be involved with Boca or another club in Argentine football.

Tevez's career stats

Club Appearances Goals Boca Juniors (2001-05) 110 38 Corinithians (2005-06) 76 46 West Ham (2006-07) 29 7 Man Utd (2007-09) 99 34 Man City (2009-13) 148 73 Juventus (2013-15) 95 50 Boca Juniors (2015-17) 56 25 Shanghai Shenhua (2017) 20 4 Boca Juniors (2017-21) 113 31

What titles did Tevez win during his career?

Tevez won numerous titles and trophies during his 20-year playing career, including five Argentina top-flight titles across his three spells with Boca Juniors.

The 38-year-old secured six additional trophies with Boca, including the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 2003, and two years later he would go on to win a Brazilian league title while with Corinthians.

During his time in English football, Tevez won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, as well as two Premier League titles with the Red Devils before his acrimonious departure to rivals City.

The Argentine would win the Premier League title for the third time in his career with City, claiming FA Cup glory in the 2010-11 season under Roberto Mancini.

Tevez would win four trophies during his spell with Italian giants Juventus, including two Serie A titles, while he won the Chinese FA Cup in his short time with Shanghai Shenhua.

Article continues below

On the international stage, Tevez won Olympic Gold in 2004 and was the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Tevez also claimed numerous individual accolades during his career, including three South American Footballer of the Year awards - the last coming in 2005.

