Lookman and Zambo Anguissa's impressive stats as Fulham hold Southampton

The African stars put in commanding displays as the Cottagers registered their fourth straight draw in the Premier League

Anglo-Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman and midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were in fine form as secured a goalless draw at home against on Boxing Day.

Lookman was a dominant force in the Cottagers' attack and he was involved in half of the 10 shots they registered at Craven Cottage.

The former striker had two attempts at goal and he also created three more opportunities for his teammates but they could not find the back of the net.

He has returned two goals and two assists in 12 Premier League appearances since he returned to on a season-long loan from in September.

Zambo Anguissa was another African star who was outstanding in London, making both defensive and attacking contributions in the middle of the park.

The Indomitable Lions midfielder won the most tackles at Craven Cottage (10), completed the most dribbles (six) and he also had the joint-highest shots on target with Lookman (two).

The 25-year-old is currently ranked as the second-best tackler in the league this campaign with 47 completed tackles, four behind Southampton's Oriol Romeu.

Saturday's result meant back-to-back draws for Fulham at home and their fourth straight draw in the Premier League.

Zambo Anguissa was in action for the entire duration alongside 's Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo, while Lookman was replaced on the stroke of full-time by DR Congo's Neeskens Kebano.

Southampton, on the other hand, had Mali's Moussa Djenepo in action but 's Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute as he continues to wait for his debut appearance since his summer signing from .

Fulham remain 18th in the Premier League table with 11 points from 15 games while Southampton dropped to eighth with 25 points.

Next up for Scott Parker's side is a trip to Hotspur on December 30 and they will be targeting their first Premier League win since they defeated 2-1 a month ago.