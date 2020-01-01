Loftus-Cheek can be ‘amazing’ for Chelsea despite 12 months out – Zola

The Blues icon has named the England international, who has struggled with injury, among the most promising talents in the Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has the potential to be an “amazing player” for , says Blues legend Gianfranco Zola, with the midfielder needing to shake off niggling knocks and show what he can do.

A product of the Stamford Bridge academy system is approaching the 12-month mark since he last took in a competitive appearance.

The international has seen fitness issues prevent him from figuring for Chelsea since May 12, 2019.

More teams

Prior to being laid low in a friendly date with the , Loftus-Cheek had nailed down a regular role in west London.

Gareth Southgate had also found a role for him in the senior England squad, with 10 caps collected, however, a serious Achilles problem has denied Loftus-Cheek the chance to play any part in 2019-20.

Despite his obvious struggles, Chelsea legend Zola – who worked with the highly-rated playmaker during a spell as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant – considers Loftus-Cheek to be among the most exciting prospects in the Premier League.

When naming those he would have on said list, Zola told Sky Sports: "There's so many right now in the Premier League that are exciting to watch.

"The front players for , many others. I like [James] Maddison a lot from Leicester, he's a player that has very good potential.

"I also like very much last year Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He's a player that, if he can recover his physical potential, he can be an amazing player. Players like [Eden] Hazard were special last year, he was unbelievable.

"There is one player that is a game-changer and that is [Kevin] De Bruyne for City. He knows how to do everything, he can set people up for an assist, he can score, he can defend, he can build the play. I think he's becoming an amazing player."

Article continues below

Loftus-Cheek had enjoyed a breakthrough season at Chelsea in 2018-19, with 40 appearances taken in across all competitions.

His chance with the Blues came after proving himself during a productive loan spell at .

Frank Lampard would have been expected to give him game time this term, with the Blues having shown considerable faith in home-grown stars, but it remains to be seen whether minutes will be found whenever Premier League football resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.