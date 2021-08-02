Livramento to leave Chelsea for Southampton in £5m deal as Brighton miss out

The teenage defender was a top target for the Seagulls, but a summer switch to the south coast will now take him to St Mary's

Chelsea teenager Tino Livramento is set to complete a £5 million ($7m) move to Southampton, Goal has learned, with Brighton missing out on the highly-rated youngster.

Goal confirmed back in July that the Seagulls were looking to put a deal in place.

They have however been pipped to the 18-year-old's signature by south coast rivals.

Why are Chelsea doing a deal?

Livramento has entered the final year of his contract in west London. He is being allowed to move on as a result, with Chelsea eager to bring in a fee while they still can.

The England U19 international will now become the second player to leave the Blues for Southampton this summer, with Dynel Simeu having already done likewise.

How did a deal happen?

The Saints have been monitoring Livramento for a while and have been biding their time before making an approach.

Talks with Chelsea were stepped up over the weekend, allowing an agreement that suits all parties to be reached.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been in the market for another versatile full-back option to bolster his ranks.

Livramento, who can play in a back four or as a wing-back, is now set to compete with the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Romain Perraud for minutes.

He is yet to make a competitive debut at senior level, having only made the bench for Chelsea, but will expect that step to be taken with Southampton as he prepares to bid farewell to the club that has overseen his development since U9s.

